Gabriel Fernandez News: Delivers assist in rare start

Fernandez made an assist, had two off-target shots and sent in three crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Pumas.

Fernandez started for just the fourth time this season and wasn't having major impact until the 64th minute, when he assisted Carlos Rotondi for his team's third goal. That's now three goals and two assists over 18 league appearances for the forward, who will hope to see his playing time getting increased during upcoming games.