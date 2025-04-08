Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Fernandez headshot

Gabriel Fernandez News: Delivers assist in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Fernandez made an assist, had two off-target shots and sent in three crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Pumas.

Fernandez started for just the fourth time this season and wasn't having major impact until the 64th minute, when he assisted Carlos Rotondi for his team's third goal. That's now three goals and two assists over 18 league appearances for the forward, who will hope to see his playing time getting increased during upcoming games.

Gabriel Fernandez
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now