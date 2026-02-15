Gabriel Fernandez News: Eligible again

Fernandez is available going forward after serving his two-game suspension in Liga MX play.

Fernandez missed the last two league games due to his ban, but he did play in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, increasing his season totals to one goal and five assists over six starts across all competitions. He'll aim to regain a major role in the Cementeros' rotation, but he's now facing some competition given that both Christian Ebere and Nicolas Ibanez joined the club as late winter signings during the last couple of weeks.