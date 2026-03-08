Gabriel Fernandez News: Involved in two goals in win
Fernandez scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Atletico San Luis.
Fernandez didn't see his production reduced by a move from a starting spot to the bench in the last two games, and he seized a chance inside the box in the 67th minute while setting up Andres Montano through a great one-touch pass in the 71st against the Potosinos. The forward's seven direct contributions in the Clausura campaign are now tied for the most on the squad. He'll push for a bigger role but will likely share playing time with Nicolas Ibanez and Christian Ebere for the remainder of the season.
