Fernandez missed his chance to prolong a two-game scoring streak when Nahuel Guzman stopped his deficient spot-kick attempt in the 72nd minute of the weekend's match. It was a disappointing end to the striker's Apertura season, which had otherwise been outstanding, considering he led the team with nine goals across 17 appearances. Other than that, he totaled 37 shots (10 on target), 33 fouls drawn, eight chances created and two assists. Pending roster changes, he's now the Cementeros' starting No. 9, with Angel Sepulveda set to depart the club ahead of the Clausura tournament.