Gabriel Fernandez News: Nets late game winner
Fernandez scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Leon.
Fernandez entered the match in the 63rd minute and scored the game winning goal in the 93rd. The goal was the first since February 9th for Fernandez, but the forward has two goal involvements to go along with four shots and five chances created over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now