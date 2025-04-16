Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Fernandez headshot

Gabriel Fernandez News: Nets late game winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Fernandez scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Fernandez entered the match in the 63rd minute and scored the game winning goal in the 93rd. The goal was the first since February 9th for Fernandez, but the forward has two goal involvements to go along with four shots and five chances created over his last three appearances.

