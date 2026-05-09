Gabriel Fernandez News: Option for second leg against Atlas

Fernandez (strain) is on the bench for Saturday's game against Atlas.

Fernandez has returned to the match squad as expected, but he'll have his playing time managed, with last weekend's brace scorer Christian Ebere leading the front line again. The Uruguayan made three straight starts before getting hurt, and he missed only one match with the injury. He's one of the team's top contributors with five goals and four assists during the Clausura tournament.