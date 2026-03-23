Gabriel Fernandez News: Scores equalizer Friday

Fernandez scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Fernandez made the score sheet through a powerful strike from the edge of the box after 87 minutes of play against the Canoneros. The goal increased his total to four in 10 league appearances this year, and adding those goals to his four assists, he's now leading the team with eight direct contributions. Although such form makes him a solid threat, the fact that he has split playing time with Nicolas Ibanez may continue to limit his potential.