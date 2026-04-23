Gabriel Fernandez News: Takes five shots in draw

Fernandez had five shots (two on target), created two chances and suffered two fouls during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro.

Fernandez couldn't find the back of the net like he did on the previous match but it wasn't for lack of trying as he had the second-most finishes in a game this season while also creating for teammates. With 14 goals and six assist over 31 appearances this season, the striker will be one of his team's biggest hopes for the upcoming playoffs.