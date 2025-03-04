Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Available to face Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Gudmundsson wasn't training on Monday but has been included in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Dortmund, the club announced.

Gudmundsson missed training on Monday for undisclosed reasons but has been included in the squad for Tuesday's match. He has been the preferred starter at left-back this season and could retain his spot in the lineup. If not, Ismaily would likely take his place.

Gabriel Gudmundsson
Lille
