Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Cleared to start against Greece
Gudmundsson (hamstring) has been cleared to start Thursday's friendly against Greece as part of the planned recovery process, with coach Graham Potter confirming the left-back is ready to return after missing the Norway friendly, according to Nyheter 24. "Gabriel will start, it was part of the plan."
Gudmundsson had been sidelined since the spring with a thigh injury that prevented him from featuring in Leeds United's final Championship fixture and caused him to miss the Norway friendly, but his return to the starting lineup against Greece is a significant relief for Sweden heading into the World Cup. The versatile defender had been one of Sweden's standout performers during the qualifying playoff matches against Ukraine and Poland, and his availability for the tournament opener against Tunisia gives manager Potter his preferred left-back option back in the fold.
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