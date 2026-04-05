Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Dealing with minor groin issue

Gudmundsson was held out of Sunday's FA Cup clash against West Ham United after reporting a minor groin problem following his international duty with Sweden, according to Kyle Newbould of the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gudmundsson played twice to help Sweden secure World Cup qualification during the break, and the club opted not to risk him with the groin complaint rather than compound the issue. The left-back is targeting a return for next Monday's Premier League clash against Manchester United, giving him a full week to recover. James Justin is expected to cover on the left flank in his absence if needed, with Leeds United keen to have Gudmundsson back and firing for the final stretch of the season.