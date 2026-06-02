Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Misses Sweden's first friendly

Gudmundsson (hamstring) sat out Monday's international friendly matchup against Norway but retains a chance of being fully fit for the World Cup opener versus Tunisia, Kyle Newbould of the Yorkshire Evening Post reports.

Gudmundsson is still working on his recovery from the injury that he suffered in the final stretch of the club season, with Daniel Svensson moving to the left flank of Sweden's back five instead. The Leeds United man will likely need to be assessed to determine if he has made enough progress to feature in upcoming action, but he should be part of the starting lineup as soon as he's ready to play.