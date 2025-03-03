Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Misses training Monday

Gudmundsson was not in training Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's match against Dortmund, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Gudmundsson is now in question for Tuesday's UCL contest after he was absent from training the day before the contest. This comes after he did start in their last match and exited in the 80th minute, possibly due to an injury. He did start in their past two contests, so he will hope to be fit, with Ismaily as a possible replacement if he can't play.