Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Out for finale
Gudmundsson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against West Ham, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Gabi is still out."
Gudmundsson is going to remain out for the season finale, as the defender is still dealing with a hamstring injury. This will mark a fourth straight match for the defender out, an unfortunate way to end the season for a typical starting left-back. He ends his season with 31 starts in 32 appearances, earning no goal contributions and three clean sheets.
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