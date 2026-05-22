Gabriel Gudmundsson headshot

Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Out for finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Gudmundsson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against West Ham, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Gabi is still out."

Gudmundsson is going to remain out for the season finale, as the defender is still dealing with a hamstring injury. This will mark a fourth straight match for the defender out, an unfortunate way to end the season for a typical starting left-back. He ends his season with 31 starts in 32 appearances, earning no goal contributions and three clean sheets.

Gabriel Gudmundsson
Leeds United
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