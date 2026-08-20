Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Out for season opener

Gudmundsson (hamstring) will miss Saturday's season opener against Nottingham Forest due to a hamstring issue, according to coach Daniel Farke. "Willy Gnonto will miss this game [hamstring] and also Gabi Gudmundsson."

Gudmundsson had been facing a recovery window of around four weeks, a timeline that always made the opener unlikely, and Farke had already flagged the possibility he could miss the first one or two matches of the campaign. His absence is a real blow given how key he was defensively last season, racking up 65 tackles and 27 interceptions across 32 appearances at left back, and Leeds' lack of depth at wing back means James Justin is expected to deputize until Gudmundsson returns or reinforcements are added before the window closes.