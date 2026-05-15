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Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Out to face Seagulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Gudmundsson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Brighton, according to manager Daniel Farke.

Gudmundsson has been labeled week-to-week but will miss another match either way, as the defender will not be an option for the penultimate match of the campaign. This leaves the club without either of its regular starting full-backs, as Jayden Bogle (hamstring) also remains out. With that said, James Justin will likely serve on the left and Daniel James on the right as Gudmundsson and Bogle look to return in the season finale.

Gabriel Gudmundsson
Leeds United
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