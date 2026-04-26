Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Picks up apparent hamstring issue
Gudmundsson's fitness is a concern for upcoming fixtures after manager Daniel Farke said following Sunday's FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea that it "seems to be a hamstring injury" for the defender, Isaac Johnson of Leeds United Live reports.
Gudmundsson has made four straight starts at left wing-back but could see that streak come to an end if a significant muscle issue is confirmed. He has been active in crossing and defensive duties, so Leeds could see their power reduced in those aspects in case he's ruled out, although James Justin could do a similar job after playing a wide role in the past.
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