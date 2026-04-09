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Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Progressing, still doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Gudmundsson (groin) is doubtful for Monday's match against Manchester United, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Gabi has made some progress. He came back with some light groin problems after the international games, so he is making light progress. [He is a] doubt. So, if you would play the game already tomorrow, then [he] wouldn't be available. We have a bit more time, and I am hopeful that I have [him] ready."

Gudmundsson is still dealing with his injury and is not yet cleared for play despite the injury now being deemed minor. This leaves his status as they head into the weekend up in the air, as the defender could be set to miss a third straight game. The club continues to lose defensive options, so this is a worrying sight if he cannot play, already without Joe Rodon (foot) and having Jaka Bijol (back) doubtful. He will probably need to pass some testing to play, with James Justin a replacement again if unable to start or left out.

Gabriel Gudmundsson
Leeds United
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