Gudmundsson had a decent outing in Saturday's clash against the Magpies, contributing to two chances created, two crosses and two tackles but was forced off late in the game due to an apparent injury. This is a blow for Leeds United since he has been the undisputed starter in the first three games of the season at left-back and if the injury proves to be serious and that he can't recover in time during the international break, his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with James Justin likely seeing a greater role from scratch.