Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Gudmundsson (hamstring) will miss Friday's match against Burnley and is likely to sit out the Tottenham fixture as well but is targeting a return for the final two matches of the season, according to coach Daniel Farke. "Hamstring injury. It's also a bit of a serious injury, he will definitely miss the game on Friday and also, as it stands, the Tottenham game and then we have to see. Of course we try to bring him back as quick as possible, especially at this stage of the season, and I hope he can feature then in one of the last two games. But as it stands, the next two games we will have to play without him."

Gudmundsson's absence is a notable blow for Leeds United, as the wing-back had made four consecutive starts before the hamstring issue emerged. Manager Daniel Farke's description of the injury as a bit serious suggests this is more than a minor setback, though the hope of a return for the final two matches of the campaign offers some encouragement. James Justin is expected to be among the options to cover at left wing-back during his absence.