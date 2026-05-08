Gabriel Gudmundsson headshot

Gabriel Gudmundsson Injury: Week-to-week moving forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Gudmundsson (hamstring) is week-to-week as he tries to return from injury, according to assistant manager Edmund Riemer. "I think, as the manager already mentioned last week, Gabi will be out for this week, and then we need to assess him on a daily basis, so hopefully he can be with us as soon as possible."

Gudmundsson is still not an option but is waiting closely for a return, as the defender appears to be on a week-to-week basis now. This will be something to monitor, as the defender only has two games to return after Monday. He is their starting left-back when fit, so the club will hope to end this Premier League run with him available.

Gabriel Gudmundsson
Leeds United
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