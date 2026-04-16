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Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Available going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Gudmundsson should be available going forward after completing the full 90 in Monday's 2-1 win over Manchester United without experiencing any fitness issues post-game, according to manager Daniel Farke.

"Nope, all good," Farke said when asked about whether Gudmundsson had experienced some additional issues after Monday's game. The left wing-back recorded five crosses (one accurate), two clearances, one chance created, one tackle and one interception in the win over the Red Devils. He's expected to remain in the XI as long as he stays healthy.

Gabriel Gudmundsson
Leeds United
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