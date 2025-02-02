Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Bags goal

Gudmundsson scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Etienne. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Gudmundsson saw his first goal in nearly a month Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute. This marks only his second goal of the season, with those being his only two-goal contributions. He also added an interception, one clearance and two tackles won in the defense.