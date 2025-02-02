Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Bags goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Gudmundsson scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Etienne. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Gudmundsson saw his first goal in nearly a month Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute. This marks only his second goal of the season, with those being his only two-goal contributions. He also added an interception, one clearance and two tackles won in the defense.

Gabriel Gudmundsson
Lille
More Stats & News
