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Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Logs 64 minutes in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Gudmundsson (hamstring) delivered two crosses (zero accurate) over 64 minutes of play during Thursday's international friendly game versus Greece.

Gudmundsson returned from a one-month injury absence in time to get some action with his national team prior to the World Cup. The defender is expected to play a major role at left wing-back, with his inclusion leaving Daniel Svensson on the opposite flank and possibly pushing Alexander Bernhardsson to the bench. The Leeds United man has yet to score or assist over 17 appearances for his country since 2024, but he could be a source of playmaking and defensive output.

Gabriel Gudmundsson
Leeds United
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