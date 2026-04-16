Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Recovered from injury
Gudmundsson went the full 90 in Monday's 2-1 win over Manchester United without experiencing any fitness issues post game, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Nope, all good."
Gudmundsson missed two games with a groin injury surrounding the international break, but he seems to be completely removed from that after going the full 90 against Man United. When healthy, he's been a lock for the starting XI, starting nine straight contests across all competitions prior to that injury.
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