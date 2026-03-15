Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Sent off Sunday
Gudmundsson was sent off in extra time of the first half of Sunday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.
Gudmundsson would be sent off Sunday recieving a yellow early before he saw another to end the first half, ending his day. This will leave him out for their next match against Brentford on Saturday, returning to face West Ham on April 5. He is a starter, so this will force a change, with Jayden Bogle or James Justin likely to take his spot on the left of the defense.
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