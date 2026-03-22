Gabriel Gudmundsson headshot

Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Serves ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Gudmundsson has served his suspension and is an option for play again.

Gudmundsson is no longer sidelined after he earned a red card earlier in March, an option for the club again after the international break. He will likely return to his regular role at left-back immediately, starting in 28 of his 29 appearances this season.

Gabriel Gudmundsson
Leeds United
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