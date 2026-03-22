Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Serves ban
Gudmundsson has served his suspension and is an option for play again.
Gudmundsson is no longer sidelined after he earned a red card earlier in March, an option for the club again after the international break. He will likely return to his regular role at left-back immediately, starting in 28 of his 29 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Gudmundsson See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3013 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3016 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2920 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures20 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2920 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Gudmundsson See More