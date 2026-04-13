Gabriel Gudmundsson News: Starts during return
Gudmundson (groin) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Manchester United.
Gudmundson was doubtful for Monday but appears to have healed quicker than expected, as the defender is starting in his usual spot on the left side of the defense. Barring any kind of setback, he should remain in this role if fit, only missing one start when available all of this season.
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