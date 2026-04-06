Gabriel Injury: Could feature against Sporting CP

Gabriel (undisclosed) is back in training with the first team Monday and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Sporting CP, according to BeanymanSports.

Gabriel could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Sporting CP after training with the first team Monday following his injury exit in Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton. The center-back remains a key piece in defense thanks to his physical presence and aerial dominance, recording 42 tackles and 19 interceptions while adding four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, and could provide a major boost at the back if cleared to feature.