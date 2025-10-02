Gabriel was taken off late into the match Wednesday with what now looks to only be a minor concern, as the defender was deemed fit to continue but was taken off on the side of caution. With the defender having yet to miss a start all season, he has seen a high influx of games to start the campaign, so the club didn't want to risk him after eight starts in just over a month to begin the season. That said, he appears to still be an option to face West Ham on Saturday, although the club will want to put him through some testing first.