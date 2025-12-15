Gabriel was already trending towards an absence leading into the new year, and that seems to now be confirmed, as the Brazilian will wait until 2026 to get on the field again. This will leave William Saliba and Piero Hincapie to lead the center of the defense in upcoming matches, with Cristhian Mosquera also out until 2026. The hope will be that his absence doesn't extend more than a week or two into 2026, with the club trying to defend their chase of a title and needing their top defender to do so.