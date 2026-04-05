Gabriel Injury: Set for assessment

Gabriel is set for assessment after being substituted off the field early in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Southampton, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "I don't know, I think he felt something - I don't know exactly what it is. We're going to have to assess him - but obviously when a player is asking to be substituted, it's never good news."

Gabriel needs some testing and a look from a doctor after a tale of unfortunate events Saturday, not only losing the match but getting injured in the process. The club is now facing a major absence if he misses time, losing a key piece of a strong defense if he misses any time. They will watch this closely as they continue to chase a Premier League title, not to mention they face Sporting in UCL action on Tuesday. If he were to miss time, Cristhian Mosquera is a likely replacement to serve alongside William Saliba.