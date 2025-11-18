Gabriel had to depart international duty last week due to his thigh injury, and his injury saga continues, as the Brazilian is now set for some further testing. Initial concerns have the defender missing around one to two months, although that is yet to be confirmed, with the club waiting on his current evaluation and hoping for the best, as he is a regular starter. This likely means Sunday against Tottenham won't be an option for the defender, instead focusing on his recovery as the club turns to William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera, or Piero Hincapie in the defense.