Gabriel Injury: Set for hamstring surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 6:48am

Gabriel (hamstring) will undergo surgery on his hamstring and is out for the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Gabriel is seeing his season end early in an unfortunate way, as he will go under the knife to receive surgery on his hamstring. He will miss the remainder of the season due to the injury, with the defender just focused on a successful surgery and beginning his rehabilitation as soon as possible. The goal is to be fit for the start of next season, a likely feat if he avoids setbacks. Jakub Kiwior is a likley replacement while Gabriel is out, at least until Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori are available again.

