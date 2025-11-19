Gabriel still has to be fully assessed by Arsenal's medical staff for the thigh injury he suffered while on international duty with Brazil. The initial diagnosis points to a four-week absence that could be extended depending on the severity of the issue. This is a major blow for the Gunners because he is an undisputed starter in central defense, and a change will have to be made in the starting XI with Cristhian Mosquera as the main option to replace him, although Piero Hincapie could get a chance as well.