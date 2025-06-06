Gabriel Injury: Signs contract extension until 2029

Gabriel has signed a contract extension with Arsenal until 2029, the club announced.

Gabriel has made 210 appearances and scored 20 goals for Arsenal since joining from Lille in September 2020. He scored on his debut against Fulham and has netted more Premier League goals than any other defender since his arrival. Gabriel was named in the 2023-24 PFA Team of the Year and helped the team lift the Community Shield after a penalty shootout win over Manchester City. He has also been a key part of a defense that conceded the fewest goals in the last two Premier League seasons. This season, he made 38 appearances across all competitions scoring five goals and providing one assist while helping the team secure 14 clean sheets. He has suffered a season-ending hamstring injury that required surgery and will hope to come back fully fit for the pre-season with the Gunners.