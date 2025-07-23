Gabriel Injury: Still battling some issues

Gabriel (hamstring) is still recovering from his injury and is continuing to train, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Gabi had a little niggle the other day in training, and because of the fact that he's been out for so long as well, we have to manage him."

Gabriel looks to still be ramping up his fitness from the hamstring injury, with the defender training but continuing to battle some problems. That said, it still appears his return is nearing in the preseason, hopefully fit enough to play a half of a match soon. He does have some time with the season a month away, as the club holds out that he recovers and is ready to start the season in his normal center-back role.