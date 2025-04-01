Gabriel Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Gabriel was forced off early in Tuesday's clash against Fulham due to a hamstring injury, coach Mikel Arteta confirmed in a press conference. "Gabi felt something in his hamstring, we don't know how big that is."

Gabriel will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered early in Tuesday's game. He was forced off the pitch, and his potential absence would be a blow considering the team already has multiple injuries in the backline with important fixtures ahead. If he is sidelined, Jakub Kiwior is expected to take his place in central defense until he recovers.