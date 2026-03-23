Gabriel Injury: Withdrawn with knee pain

Gabriel has been withdrawn from the Brazilian national team due to knee pain, his team confirmed.

Gabriel will skip out on the March international break with Brazil after some reports of an injury, with the defender complaining about knee pain. This is something to monitor over the next week as he rests and recovers, likely a minor injury, as his club has its focus on a league and UCL title. He is a starter, so they will hope he doesn't miss time with Arsenal, likely to be fine by the end of the break.