Gabriel Jesus News: Scores goal in final game

Jesus scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, timing his run off Max Dowman's flick before rifling a finish past Dean Henderson at the near post for his third Premier League goal of the season in his 14th appearance, continuing a campaign where he's been heavily rotated by manager Mikel Arteta. He stayed active in the attack as well, logging a season-high four shots (two on target) against Palace. Jesus wraps up his Premier League run with three goals, 19 shots, three chances created and four tackles across 14 appearances (three starts) for the Gunners.