Jesus played his first official minutes since his long term knee injury that kept him sidelined for almost one year. The striker played 28 minutes in Wednesday's win against Leverkusen and contributed three shots and one chance created during his shift. This is great news for the Gunners since he will be a boost in the frontline as well as in the group life, being a player that has the capacity to link others. With Arsenal often lacking options for the striker role and being obliged to play Mikel Merino out of position, having Jesus back will help the Spaniard to rest a bit.