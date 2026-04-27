Gabriel Lopez News: Scores off bench in loss

Lopez scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and created one chance after coming off the bench during Saturday's 5-1 loss against Tigres.

Lopez was brought as a halftime substitute and once again found the back of the net, this time in the 78th minute with a powerful long-range finish. The youngster finished his campaign without making a start, but finishing Clausura with goals in back-to-back games will definitely boost his status for next season.