Gabriel Lopez News: Scores off bench in win

Lopez scored a goal off two shots, created two chances and was shown a yellow card after coming off the bench during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toluca.

Lopez was brought as part of a triple substitution in the 73rd minute and needed just few touches to deliver as he used a clinical finish from close range to beat the goalkeeper and give his side a 3-2 lead in the 75th. This was the first goal of the season for the youngster, who's been seldom used off the bench during the campaign and will hope that this performance help him having more opportunities moving forward.