Gabriel Martinelli Injury: Evolving well

Martinelli (hamstring) is recovering well and is nearing a return according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He is evolving really well, probably Gabi is a bit ahead of Bukayo because of the extent of the injury, but then we will have to see the next steps and the previous weeks before that, how the boys are feeling and what we are prepared to do."

Martinelli is getting to the second half of the month he was expected to miss due to his injury, with the attacker now nearing a return. It has been reported he will return before teammate Bukayo Saka, which leaves the attacker hoping to be fit for their UCL matches to open the month of March. This could be a huge boost for the club, as they are on the brink of lowering the injury list and returning some key players to the squad.