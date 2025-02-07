Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli Injury: Reported to miss month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Martinelli (hamstring) is expected to miss at least a month with a hamstring injury, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Martinelli is reportedly set to miss a month or more after initial scans on his hamstring injury. It's another brutal injury in the attack for an already injury-riddled Arsenal side. Martinelli's absence should open more chances for youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
