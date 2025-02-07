Gabriel Martinelli Injury: Reported to miss month
Martinelli (hamstring) is expected to miss at least a month with a hamstring injury, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.
Martinelli is reportedly set to miss a month or more after initial scans on his hamstring injury. It's another brutal injury in the attack for an already injury-riddled Arsenal side. Martinelli's absence should open more chances for youngster Ethan Nwaneri.
