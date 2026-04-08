Gabriel Martinelli News: Assists against Sporting
Martinelli assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Sporting CP.
Martinelli created a single chance that was crucial for the only goal that was scored during Tuesday's clash. The winger made the most of his chance to set up Kai Havertz during Tuesday's showdown. Martinelli also put a single shot on goal to round off a nice showing. He will hope to close out the tie in London for the second leg.
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