Gabriel Martinelli News: Assists in victory
Martinelli assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Everton.
Martinelli's touch started the Arsenal counterattack Saturday, leaving the Everton goalkeeper stranded in the opponent box late in the second half for Arsenal to walk in their second goal in a 2-0 win.Across his last five appearances (three starts) in all competitions, the veteran attacker has assisted twice and created four chances from five shots (one on goal) and 13 crosses (four accurate). After being a key member of the Arsenal starting XI since the 2022/23 campaign, Martinelli has made just nine starts across his 25 Premier League appearances in the 2025/26 campaign.
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