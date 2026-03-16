Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli News: Assists in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Martinelli assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Everton.

Martinelli's touch started the Arsenal counterattack Saturday, leaving the Everton goalkeeper stranded in the opponent box late in the second half for Arsenal to walk in their second goal in a 2-0 win.Across his last five appearances (three starts) in all competitions, the veteran attacker has assisted twice and created four chances from five shots (one on goal) and 13 crosses (four accurate). After being a key member of the Arsenal starting XI since the 2022/23 campaign, Martinelli has made just nine starts across his 25 Premier League appearances in the 2025/26 campaign.

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Martinelli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Martinelli See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
14 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago