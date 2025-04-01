Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Martinelli logged an assist in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham Tuesday.

The winger was productive in the victory, putting in nine crosses and creating five chances. He had a key assist to give Arsenal an insurance goal in the second half. Martinelli should have plenty of work again Saturday against Everton, a side which has been in good form lately with four draws in a row entering Wednesday's contest against Liverpool

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
