Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli News: Buries goal in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Martinelli scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Real Madrid.

Martinelli buried his second goal in 11 UCL appearances this season. This also marked his second straight UCL outing with two shots and two shots on target. Additionally, it was his second consecutive Champions League game with at least one chance created.

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
More Stats & News
