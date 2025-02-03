Gabriel Martinelli News: Notches assist

Martinelli assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 win versus Manchester City.

Martinelli returned to the starting XI after appearing off the bench in Wednesday's mid-week UCL match. He would bag an assist in his 90 minutes of work, finding Kai Havertz in the 76th minute. He now has nine goal contributions in 22 league appearances (16 starts).